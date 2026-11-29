Life Time Group, Garmin, Planet Fitness, Peloton Interactive, Xponential Fitness, Fitness Champs, and Beachbody are the seven Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Fitness stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are tied to exercise and physical fitness, such as gym operators, fitness-equipment makers, and athletic-apparel brands. Investors may group them as a sector or theme, though the term is informal and these companies can face different risks and market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

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Life Time Group (LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

NYSE LTH traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,997,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Garmin (GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Shares of GRMN traded up $7.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.46. 238,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,073. The stock's fifty day moving average is $282.93 and its 200 day moving average is $260.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin has a 1-year low of $193.27 and a 1-year high of $314.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.48. The company had a trading volume of 558,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,285. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $114.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLNT

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

PTON traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.61. 3,929,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,860,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.56. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Shares of XPOF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 496,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,108. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $225.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XPOF

Fitness Champs (FCHL)

Our mission is to make swimming an affordable sport for all by offering comprehensive swimming lessons and teaching swimming skills and techniques to our students and to encourage the public mass to use swimming as a healthy and fun sport for all ages. We believe we are a leading sports education provider in Singapore based on the following: (i) in 2023, we were the largest service provider of the SwimSafer Program based on the number of assessment bookings, accounting for approximately 30% of market share; and (ii) we are one of the few swim education providers in Singapore that provides both services to students under training programs funded by the Singapore Government and provision of customized private swimming training services.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCHL traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 167,469,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,903,998. Fitness Champs has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $165.65. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCHL

Beachbody (BODI)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

Shares of NASDAQ BODI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,734. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $19.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BODI

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