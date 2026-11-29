Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Hamilton Lane, Jersey Mike's, Pershing Square, and Hercules Capital are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that investors expect to grow revenue or earnings faster than the broader market. These companies often reinvest profits in expansion rather than paying large dividends, and their prices can be more sensitive to changes in growth expectations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

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Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.43. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded up $16.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $645.51. The stock had a trading volume of 156,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,696. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $635.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $491.28 and a twelve month high of $697.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $279.44. 180,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,882. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.40. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $282.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $87.45. The stock had a trading volume of 211,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $155.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Jersey Mike's (JMKE)

We are Jersey Mike’s: A high-growth franchisor of fast casual, submarine-style sandwich restaurants specializing in authentic, hand-crafted, craveable subs. Built over 70 years on one uncompromising belief – that a truly great sub sandwich can change your day and that a truly great brand changes its community – Jersey Mike’s is now one of the largest and fastest-growing limited-service restaurant brands based on U.S.

NYSE:JMKE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,002,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,522. Jersey Mike's has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $18.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JMKE

Pershing Square (PS)

We are an alternative asset management company that manages pools of permanent capital invested in long-term, high-return investment strategies. Our growth is principally driven by the long-term compounding of our assets under management and the opportunistic launch of new permanent capital vehicles that enable us to pursue new investment verticals or to pursue our core investment strategies in new jurisdictions.

Shares of Pershing Square stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.35. The company's stock had a trading volume of 413,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,469. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a PE ratio of 128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.43. Pershing Square has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $60.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PS

Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

HTGC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 812,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HTGC

Further Reading

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