Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Hamilton Lane, Jersey Mike's, Pershing Square, and Trinity Capital are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that investors expect to increase revenue or earnings faster than the broader market. These companies often reinvest profits to fuel expansion rather than pay dividends, and their shares can carry higher valuations and greater risk if growth expectations aren’t met. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

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Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 695,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,175. The company has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48. Prologis has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Shares of TDY traded up $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $644.48. 97,290 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $491.28 and a 52 week high of $697.67. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $625.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.44. The company's stock had a trading volume of 137,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.62. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $188.08 and a 52 week high of $282.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 156,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,316. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $155.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Jersey Mike's (JMKE)

We are Jersey Mike’s: A high-growth franchisor of fast casual, submarine-style sandwich restaurants specializing in authentic, hand-crafted, craveable subs. Built over 70 years on one uncompromising belief – that a truly great sub sandwich can change your day and that a truly great brand changes its community – Jersey Mike’s is now one of the largest and fastest-growing limited-service restaurant brands based on U.S.

Jersey Mike's stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. 691,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,229. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 84.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $18.06. Jersey Mike's has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JMKE

Pershing Square (PS)

We are an alternative asset management company that manages pools of permanent capital invested in long-term, high-return investment strategies. Our growth is principally driven by the long-term compounding of our assets under management and the opportunistic launch of new permanent capital vehicles that enable us to pursue new investment verticals or to pursue our core investment strategies in new jurisdictions.

Shares of NYSE:PS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 318,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,321. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48. Pershing Square has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $60.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PS

Trinity Capital (TRIN)

TRIN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 485,432 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,508. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRIN

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