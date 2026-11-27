Marvell Technology, Alibaba Group, and International Business Machines are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or build essential assets and services, such as utilities, roads, airports, pipelines, and telecommunications networks. Investors often consider them for relatively steady, long-term revenue, though returns can be affected by regulation, interest rates, and the high costs of maintaining or expanding infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,277,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,766,336. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $215.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $89.88. 10,312,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,614,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.98. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $80.96 and a 12 month high of $181.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

International Business Machines stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,110,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $199.19 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $236.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

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