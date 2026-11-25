Marvell Technology, Vertiv, Quanta Services, Alibaba Group, International Business Machines, Astera Labs, and Coinbase Global are the seven Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own, or operate essential systems such as roads, ports, utilities, energy networks, and telecommunications. Investors may value them for their long-lived assets and relatively steady, often regulated or contract-based revenue, though their performance still depends on factors such as interest rates, regulation, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,353,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,773,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.85. 5,254,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $147.82 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $20.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $569.48. 1,506,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,761. Quanta Services has a one year low of $408.36 and a one year high of $788.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $622.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $85.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,541,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.36. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $80.96 and a 12-month high of $181.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $8.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,210,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,872. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

Astera Labs (ALAB)

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

NASDAQ ALAB traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $189.55. 4,127,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,167. Astera Labs has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44 and a beta of 3.85. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $283.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $103.49. 7,382,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $94.88 and a 52 week high of $284.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 3.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

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