Marvell Technology, Quanta Services, and International Business Machines are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, build, or operate essential systems such as utilities, roads, railways, pipelines, ports, and telecommunications networks. Investors often view them as long-term investments with demand tied to essential services, though returns can be affected by regulation, debt levels, interest rates, and large maintenance costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

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Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Shares of MRVL stock remained flat at $130.93 during trading hours on Thursday. 28,495,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,630,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.58. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $565.27. 2,456,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,570. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $621.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $408.36 and a 12-month high of $788.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

International Business Machines (IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $243.88. 5,229,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,128,375. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $236.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $230.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

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