QuantumScape, Amprius Technologies, Critical Metals, Energizer, and Lithium Americas (Argentina) are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in exploring for, mining, processing, or producing lithium and lithium-based products. Investors use them to gain exposure to demand for lithium, but their value can be affected by commodity prices, production costs, regulation, and the companies’ individual performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

NYSE:QS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. 7,238,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,223,148. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.17. QuantumScape has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Shares of NYSE AMPX traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,014,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,070. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Amprius Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.61 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRML traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.83. 5,724,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,988,368. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Critical Metals has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Energizer (ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $27.82. 401,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,721. Energizer has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Shares of LAAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,022. The firm has a market cap of $529.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAAC

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