NIKE, Tapestry, Ralph Lauren, Deckers Outdoor, and Amer Sports are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that make or sell high-end products and services, such as designer fashion, jewelry, cosmetics, and luxury cars. For investors, they offer exposure to premium brands and affluent consumers, but their performance can still be affected by economic conditions and changes in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 27,937,302 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,529,774. The stock's 50 day moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $129.54. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,147,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,351. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $107.99 and a 52-week high of $164.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

NYSE:RL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $399.97. 686,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,506. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $317.23 and a twelve month high of $421.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.86. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RL

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,770. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $122.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Amer Sports (AS)

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

AS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.88. 8,049,889 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,946,828. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AS

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