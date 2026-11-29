NIKE, Tapestry, and Deckers Outdoor are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that make or sell premium products—such as designer fashion, jewelry, watches, and high-end cosmetics. Their performance often depends on consumer demand, brand strength, and spending by affluent customers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

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NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.32. 17,938,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,020,044. NIKE has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,206. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $107.99 and a fifty-two week high of $164.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company's fifty day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $136.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 1,901,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,790. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

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