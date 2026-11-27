Gilead Sciences, Medtronic, HCA Healthcare, Stryker, Boston Scientific, Danaher, and McKesson are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in healthcare, such as pharmaceutical and biotech firms, medical-device makers, and healthcare providers. Investors may group them as a sector or theme, though the companies can differ widely in their businesses, risks, and performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

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Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,761,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.96 and a 200 day moving average of $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $116.88 and a 12-month high of $179.68. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $95.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,700,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,973. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

NYSE HCA traded up $10.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $501.23. 474,965 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,374. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $353.99 and a 52-week high of $556.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

Stryker (SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Stryker stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.20. The stock had a trading volume of 635,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,779. The company has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $389.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $298.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.27. 3,970,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,521,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $52.77. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.06. 750,632 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,378,281. The firm has a market cap of $161.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. Danaher has a 12-month low of $160.93 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $226.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

McKesson stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,076.25. 138,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,161. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $984.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $883.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.27. McKesson has a 1 year low of $723.68 and a 1 year high of $1,121.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCK

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