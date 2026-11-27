Oklo, NuScale Power, BWX Technologies, X-Energy, Centrus Energy, Nano Nuclear Energy, and Terrestrial Energy are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” generally refers to shares in companies involved in the nuclear-energy industry, such as uranium miners, reactor developers, and nuclear power plant operators. It’s an informal investment label rather than a formal stock-market category, and these stocks can be affected by energy policy, regulation, and uranium prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

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Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. 3,279,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,002,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Oklo has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $115.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE SMR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,191,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,442,510. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.42. The company's 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $23.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

NYSE BWXT traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.53. 266,461 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,682. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $108.17 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

X-Energy stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,471. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.79. X-Energy has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Shares of Centrus Energy stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 228,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $118.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.76. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $345.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Nano Nuclear Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. 884,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,722. The company has a market capitalization of $512.84 million, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 5.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

Terrestrial Energy (IMSR)

Terrestrial Energy Inc. produces carbon free nuclear energy in North Carolina and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

IMSR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,000. Terrestrial Energy has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $13.52. The company's 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IMSR

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