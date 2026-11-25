KT, Ceva, Radcom, Mobix Labs, and Datasea are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “5G stocks” are shares of companies that build, supply, or use fifth-generation wireless technology, such as telecom operators, network-equipment makers, and chip or device manufacturers. Investors often group them together because their businesses may benefit from 5G adoption, though the label isn’t an official market category and doesn’t guarantee strong returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

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KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

NYSE:KT traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,866. KT has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Ceva stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 245,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,888. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Ceva has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $599.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

Radcom (RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

RDCM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. 6,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,849. The company's 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 million, a PE ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.77. Radcom has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Shares of Mobix Labs stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. The company's stock had a trading volume of 53,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,742. Mobix Labs has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $93.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Datasea (DTSS)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

NASDAQ DTSS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 13,767 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,053. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.88. Datasea has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The firm's 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTSS

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