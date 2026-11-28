KT, Ceva, Radcom, Mobix Labs, and Franklin Wireless are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “5G stocks” refers to shares of companies that may benefit from the rollout and use of 5G wireless networks, such as telecom providers, network-equipment makers, and chip or device manufacturers. It’s an informal investment label, not a guarantee that a company’s performance or stock price will rise because of 5G. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

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KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,674,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,240. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. KT has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KT

Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.27. 273,099 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,854. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. Ceva has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $635.44 million, a P/E ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

Radcom (RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,911. Radcom has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $16.74. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $188.68 million, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

MOBX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.31. 61,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.72. Mobix Labs has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $93.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Franklin Wireless (FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Franklin Wireless stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 15,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.44. Franklin Wireless has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FKWL

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