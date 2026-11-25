Monolithic Power Systems, O'Reilly Automotive, AutoZone, Rivian Automotive, Keysight Technologies, Illinois Tool Works, and Ally Financial are the seven Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies involved in making or selling vehicles, including automakers, parts suppliers, and some electric-vehicle businesses. For investors, their performance can be influenced by vehicle demand, production costs, supply-chain conditions, and changes in technology and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Get MPWR alerts: Sign Up

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $77.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,112.50. 314,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,295.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,328.29. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $894.39 and a 12-month high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 1.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,008,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,439,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. O'Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $102.46. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO stock traded up $19.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,374.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 40,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,017. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,730.65 and a 1 year high of $3,996.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,072.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,228.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZO

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,636,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,368,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $14.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.05. 411,770 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.25. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $193.01 and a 1 year high of $389.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.26. The stock had a trading volume of 248,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,056. The company has a market cap of $79.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $242.05 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $275.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Ally Financial (ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. 904,178 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $41.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLY

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Monolithic Power Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Monolithic Power Systems wasn't on the list.

While Monolithic Power Systems currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report