Core Scientific, Globant, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are involved in blockchain technology or may benefit from its use. These companies can include blockchain developers, crypto-related firms, and businesses using blockchain for payments or record-keeping; buying their stock is different from buying cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

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Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.14. 4,938,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,308,394. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 5.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $51.64. 355,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,690. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. Globant has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,903,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,277,494. The company has a market cap of $696.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

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