Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, and Ascendis Pharma A/S are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that investors expect to grow their revenue or earnings faster than the market average. These companies often reinvest profits to expand rather than pay large dividends, and their shares can carry higher valuations—and greater risk—if growth expectations aren’t met. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

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Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 955,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,202. Prologis has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $137.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.32. 60,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,573. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $491.28 and a 52-week high of $697.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $624.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $635.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.30. 125,105 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,261. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $282.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Further Reading

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