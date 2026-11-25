McDonald's, DoorDash, and Booking are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the lodging industry, such as hotel owners, operators, and brands. Their performance can be affected by travel demand, room occupancy and rates, operating costs, and broader economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

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McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $285.86. 2,106,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,574. The company has a market capitalization of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.42. McDonald's has a 52-week low of $229.20 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $253.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $8.74 on Wednesday, reaching $168.88. 3,117,120 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,389. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $143.30 and a 12 month high of $239.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.28. 2,313,862 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.46. Booking has a 12-month low of $143.55 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

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