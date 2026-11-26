GE Vernova, Bloom Energy, Caterpillar, Coherent, Deere & Company, Quanta Services, and GE Aerospace are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that make or support the production and movement of goods, such as manufacturers, construction firms, aerospace companies, and transportation providers. For investors, they’re typically grouped as a market sector, and their performance can be influenced by economic growth, business investment, and demand for goods and infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $715.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,542,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,633. The business's fifty day moving average price is $883.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $948.19. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $574.80 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94. The stock has a market cap of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

NYSE BE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,473,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,765,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.82 and a 200 day moving average of $222.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.74. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $351.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $544.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,717,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,839. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $508.11 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $699.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $799.82. The company has a market capitalization of $249.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

Coherent stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.63. 9,248,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,633,783. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.04. Coherent has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $440.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $641.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $455.90 and a fifty-two week high of $721.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company's fifty day moving average is $660.95 and its 200 day moving average is $615.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $565.27. 2,456,132 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $408.36 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $621.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $633.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $317.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $268.91 and a 52-week high of $388.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is $314.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $327.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public. Get This Free Report