Gilead Sciences, Medtronic, and Danaher are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of companies involved in healthcare, such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device makers, and healthcare providers. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to demand for medical products and services, though their performance can be affected by regulation, research results, and healthcare spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

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Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,408. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $116.88 and a 12 month high of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.98. The company has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $95.41. 4,558,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.35. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.88. Danaher has a one year low of $160.93 and a one year high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

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