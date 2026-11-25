Oklo, NuScale Power, BWX Technologies, Centrus Energy, and X-Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the nuclear-energy industry, such as uranium miners, reactor builders, fuel suppliers, and utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Their performance can be affected by energy demand, uranium prices, regulation, and public policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

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Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,999. Oklo has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NuScale Power stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. 14,642,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,498,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $112.29. 354,620 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.47. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $108.17 and a 12 month high of $241.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Shares of NYSE:LEU traded down $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.80. 468,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,231. Centrus Energy has a 52-week low of $75.91 and a 52-week high of $345.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

Shares of XE stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,105,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. X-Energy has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

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