Oklo, BWX Technologies, and X-Energy are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are publicly traded shares in companies involved in the nuclear-energy industry, such as uranium miners, reactor builders, nuclear-plant operators, and nuclear-fuel suppliers. Their performance can be influenced by energy demand, government policy, uranium prices, and the costs and risks of nuclear projects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

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Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE:OKLO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.85. 4,450,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,685,481. Oklo has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

NYSE BWXT traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 396,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,016. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $108.17 and a one year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:XE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 5,413,929 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,014. X-Energy has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

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