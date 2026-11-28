ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, POMDOCTOR, Ambarella, Uni-Fuels, AltC Acquisition, Bowhead Specialty, and Chijet Motor are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively low market values, or market capitalizations; the exact cutoff varies, but in the U.S. it’s often roughly $300 million to $2 billion. Investors may see greater growth potential in these companies, but their stocks can also be more volatile and less liquid than those of larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.81. 41,512,823 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,805,055. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

POMDOCTOR (POM)

Our mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients’ sufferings from illnesses. Our vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. We are a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China’s Internet hospital market measured by the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Shares of POM traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,017,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,357. POMDOCTOR has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $102.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POM

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.26. 2,948,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,610. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $62.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 2.36. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $96.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Uni-Fuels (UFG)

We are a service provider of marine fuels solutions headquartered in Singapore. We market, resell and broker marine fuels products such as very low sulfur fuel oil (“VLSFO”), high sulfur fuel oil (“HSFO”), and marine gas oil (“MGO”). We offer these products to shipping companies and marine fuels suppliers worldwide in-port and offshore.

NASDAQ:UFG traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,193,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Uni-Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFG

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Bowhead Specialty (BOW)

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

Shares of NYSE BOW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. 2,707,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,423. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bowhead Specialty has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $35.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOW

Chijet Motor (DCX)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 75,859,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,187. Chijet Motor has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2,361.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $195.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCX

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