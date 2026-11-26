SpaceX, AT&T, Verizon Communications, T-Mobile US, and AST SpaceMobile are the five Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services or infrastructure, such as wireless and fixed-line networks, broadband, and related equipment. Investors may consider factors such as subscriber growth, competition, debt, network investment, regulation, and dividend payouts when evaluating them. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

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SpaceX (SPCX)

Our mission is to build the systems and technologies necessary to make life multiplanetary, to understand the true nature of the universe, and to extend the light of consciousness to the stars. To do this, we have formed the most ambitious, vertically integrated innovation engine on (and off) Earth with unmatched capabilities to rapidly manufacture and launch space-based communications that connect the world, to harness the Sun to power a truth-seeking artificial intelligence that advances scientific discovery, and ultimately to build a base on the Moon and cities on other planets.

NASDAQ SPCX remained flat at $127.44 during midday trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 147,186,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,617,416. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $146.59. SpaceX has a 52-week low of $104.83 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion and a PE ratio of 490.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPCX

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 40,324,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,946,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. AT&T has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.34. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,329,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,464. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $196.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

T-Mobile US (TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS remained flat at $166.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,413,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.40. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $224.75. The company's 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS remained flat at $26.02 during trading on Thursday. 26,418,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,221,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.30. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.80. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $133.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

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