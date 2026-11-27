KT, Ceva, Radcom, Mobix Labs, Franklin Wireless, Datasea, and Mobix Labs are the seven 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “5G stocks” are shares of companies whose businesses may benefit from the rollout and adoption of fifth-generation wireless networks. They can include telecom providers, network-equipment makers, semiconductor firms, and companies building related infrastructure, but the term is an investment theme rather than a formal stock-market category. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

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KT (KT)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

KT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.83. 656,414 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,360. KT has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

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Ceva (CEVA)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 - 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Ceva stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 133,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,837. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $662.81 million, a PE ratio of -61.52 and a beta of 1.98. Ceva has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEVA

Radcom (RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

RDCM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,582. The stock has a market cap of $188.85 million, a PE ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. Radcom has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

Mobix Labs (MOBX)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,077. Mobix Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.72. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBX

Franklin Wireless (FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Shares of FKWL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 14,699 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Franklin Wireless has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FKWL

Datasea (DTSS)

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

DTSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,688. Datasea has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DTSS

Mobix Labs (MOBXW)

Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBXW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. 62,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Mobix Labs has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOBXW

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