Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Fortinet, SentinelOne, and BlackBerry are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide products or services to protect computers, networks, data, and digital systems from cyber threats. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the cybersecurity industry, while recognizing that their value can rise or fall with company performance, market conditions, and changes in technology and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts: Sign Up

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $11.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $368.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,330,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,820,726. The stock has a market cap of $302.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 603.50, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $366.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.08. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $432.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $7.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.26. 8,953,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,310,908. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $85.68 and a 1-year high of $286.99. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $244.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2,287.24, a PEG ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,987. The company's 50-day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $73.55 and a 12-month high of $197.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.29. 3,924,942 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,819,165. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on S

BlackBerry (BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 6,408,341 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,025,395. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palo Alto Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palo Alto Networks wasn't on the list.

While Palo Alto Networks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important. Get This Free Report