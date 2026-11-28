ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, and NIKE are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders as cash payments or additional shares. Investors may buy them to earn income, though dividend amounts can change or stop, and the stock’s value can rise or fall. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.81. 41,512,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,805,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.24. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.45. 4,599,838 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,432,290. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $146.49 and a fifty-two week high of $236.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $37.32. 17,938,803 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,020,044. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76.

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