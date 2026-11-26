Tesla, GE Vernova, ExxonMobil, Bloom Energy, Chevron, Quanta Services, and Constellation Energy are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, refining, transporting, or supplying energy, including oil and gas, utilities, and renewable power. Their performance can be influenced by energy prices, regulation, and shifts in demand and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock remained flat at $380.14 during trading hours on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 34,758,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,604,296. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company's 50-day moving average is $377.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.44. Tesla has a one year low of $297.38 and a one year high of $498.83.

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GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE GEV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $715.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,542,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,633. The firm's 50 day moving average is $883.64 and its 200 day moving average is $948.19. The company has a market capitalization of $189.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $574.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,532,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,072,474. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $168.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. ExxonMobil has a one year low of $114.31 and a one year high of $188.50. The stock has a market cap of $645.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of BE traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,473,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,765,984. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $227.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.66. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $351.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.20. 7,365,152 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,779. Chevron has a twelve month low of $146.49 and a twelve month high of $236.48. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92. The firm has a market cap of $415.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $565.27. 2,456,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $621.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.77. Quanta Services has a one year low of $408.36 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG remained flat at $235.28 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,789,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,068,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.51. Constellation Energy has a 12-month low of $228.63 and a 12-month high of $380.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Further Reading

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