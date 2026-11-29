Tesla, Bloom Energy, and GE Vernova are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, processing, or distributing energy, including oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable power. For investors, they can be affected by energy prices, regulation, and shifts in demand and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $18.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $398.84. The company had a trading volume of 26,634,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,427,240. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 438.29, a PEG ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.34. Tesla has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

BE stock traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.02. 10,086,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,521,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.74. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $351.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $20.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $735.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,481. The stock's 50 day moving average is $879.84 and its 200 day moving average is $947.86. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $574.80 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Further Reading

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