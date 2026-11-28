Tesla, Bloom Energy, GE Vernova, ExxonMobil, Chevron, IREN, and Constellation Energy are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, transporting, refining, or supplying energy, including oil and gas, utilities, and renewable-energy businesses. Their performance can be influenced by energy prices, demand, regulation, and changes in technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

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Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $18.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.84. 26,634,593 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,427,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.34. Tesla has a 52 week low of $297.38 and a 52 week high of $498.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

NYSE:BE traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.02. 10,086,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,521,612. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.63. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $75.70 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.46 and a 200 day moving average of $222.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of GEV traded up $20.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $735.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $879.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $947.86. The firm has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. GE Vernova has a one year low of $574.80 and a one year high of $1,195.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

ExxonMobil (XOM)

ExxonMobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of ExxonMobil stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.18. 8,469,407 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,965,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. ExxonMobil has a 1-year low of $114.61 and a 1-year high of $188.50. The company has a market cap of $653.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $212.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,599,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,290. The business's 50-day moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day moving average is $197.07. Chevron has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $236.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,525,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,258,448. The company's 50-day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 4.33. IREN has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of Constellation Energy stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,585,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Constellation Energy has a 52 week low of $228.63 and a 52 week high of $380.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Further Reading

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