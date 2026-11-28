Prologis, Teledyne Technologies, and Ascendis Pharma A/S are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that investors expect to increase their revenue or earnings faster than the broader market. These companies often reinvest profits to expand, and their shares may carry higher valuations and greater risk if growth falls short of expectations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

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Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.95. 1,276,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,285. Prologis has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.43. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Shares of TDY traded up $16.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $645.51. The company had a trading volume of 156,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $491.28 and a one year high of $697.67. The company's fifty day moving average price is $626.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $635.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

ASND traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $279.44. The company had a trading volume of 180,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.91. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $188.08 and a 12-month high of $282.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

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