Prologis, Ascendis Pharma A/S, Teledyne Technologies, Hamilton Lane, Acadia Realty Trust, Jersey Mike's, and Pershing Square are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that investors expect to increase their revenue or earnings faster than the overall market. These companies often reinvest profits into expansion rather than paying large dividends, so investors typically buy their shares hoping for price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

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Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,902,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,473. The company's fifty day moving average price is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.48. Prologis has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Shares of ASND remained flat at $276.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 505,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,209. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $188.08 and a 1-year high of $282.15. The stock's 50-day moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

NYSE:TDY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $628.99. 186,757 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $491.28 and a 52-week high of $697.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $625.40 and a 200-day moving average of $635.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

NASDAQ:HLNE remained flat at $85.33 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 968,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.16. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $155.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.96. 1,449,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,862. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKR

Jersey Mike's (JMKE)

We are Jersey Mike’s: A high-growth franchisor of fast casual, submarine-style sandwich restaurants specializing in authentic, hand-crafted, craveable subs. Built over 70 years on one uncompromising belief – that a truly great sub sandwich can change your day and that a truly great brand changes its community – Jersey Mike’s is now one of the largest and fastest-growing limited-service restaurant brands based on U.S.

Shares of JMKE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 1,516,714 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,183. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06. Jersey Mike's has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JMKE

Pershing Square (PS)

We are an alternative asset management company that manages pools of permanent capital invested in long-term, high-return investment strategies. Our growth is principally driven by the long-term compounding of our assets under management and the opportunistic launch of new permanent capital vehicles that enable us to pursue new investment verticals or to pursue our core investment strategies in new jurisdictions.

PS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.30. 808,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,425. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48. Pershing Square has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PS

Further Reading

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