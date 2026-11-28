Airbnb, Booking, and McDonald's are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that own, operate, or franchise hotels and other lodging properties. Investors may consider them based on factors such as travel demand, room rates, occupancy, and economic conditions, which can affect their revenue and share prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

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Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $6.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,995,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $197.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABNB

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,366,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,524. The stock has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. Booking has a 52 week low of $143.55 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $282.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. McDonald's has a one year low of $229.20 and a one year high of $341.75. The business's 50-day moving average is $254.56 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MCD

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