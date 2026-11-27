Bloom Energy, Coherent, and GE Vernova are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that make or support goods and infrastructure, such as manufacturers, construction firms, aerospace companies, and transportation providers. Investors often view them as cyclical because their performance can rise or fall with business activity and economic growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of BE stock traded up $10.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.15. 8,451,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,615,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 99.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.66. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $351.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

NYSE:COHR traded up $27.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,703,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,951,990. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.67 and a 200-day moving average of $295.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $156.28 and a fifty-two week high of $440.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded up $20.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $735.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $883.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $948.19. The company has a market capitalization of $194.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. GE Vernova has a one year low of $574.80 and a one year high of $1,195.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report