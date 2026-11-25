GE Vernova, Bloom Energy, Caterpillar, Coherent, Deere & Company, Vertiv, and Quanta Services are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies in sectors such as manufacturing, aerospace, transportation, construction, and industrial equipment. For investors, these stocks often rise or fall with business activity and economic growth because demand for industrial goods and services can be cyclical. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

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GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $19.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $701.32. 3,397,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $887.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $948.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $574.80 and a 52-week high of $1,195.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $9.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.49. 10,349,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,602,107. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $75.70 and a 12-month high of $351.28. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 3.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BE

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded down $11.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $529.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,732,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,522. The business has a 50-day moving average of $704.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $242.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $508.11 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Coherent (COHR)

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components and devices, and optical and laser systems and subsystems for the use in the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Networking, Materials, and Lasers.

COHR traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,737,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,590. The stock's 50-day moving average is $253.53 and its 200-day moving average is $295.20. Coherent has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COHR

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $22.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $635.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,757. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $455.90 and a 12 month high of $721.22. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $661.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $615.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE VRT traded down $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,320. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $220.77 and its 200-day moving average is $270.07. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $147.82 and a 52 week high of $379.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $34.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $555.41. 1,213,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $408.36 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

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