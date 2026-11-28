NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Micron Technology, Anthropic PBC, Tesla, Advanced Micro Devices, and Sandisk are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively high market capitalizations, often defined in the U.S. as around $10 billion or more, though thresholds vary. Investors often view these companies as more established than smaller firms, but their stocks can still lose value and are not risk-free. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

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NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.05. 185,759,642 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,101,664. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $124.50 and a 12-month high of $243.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.27 and a 200 day moving average of $202.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded up $16.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $650.55. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,503,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,741,528. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $683.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $555.60 and a 52-week high of $762.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $43.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $645.06. 26,904,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,933,288. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $888.76 and its 200 day moving average is $775.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $729.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Anthropic PBC (ANT)

Anthropic, PBC is an artificial intelligence research company best known for developing Claude, a family of advanced AI models. The company offers four classes of models—Mythos (including Fable), Opus, Sonnet, and Haiku—each designed to balance performance, cost, and speed. Its more powerful models are used for complex reasoning, coding, and AI-powered workflows. Anthropic generates most of its revenue through usage-based pricing, with customers paying according to the number of tokens processed and the model selected.

Shares of NASDAQ ANT traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.78. The company had a trading volume of 143,747,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,110,176. Anthropic PBC has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $115.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANT

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $18.70 on Friday, hitting $398.84. 26,634,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427,240. Tesla has a twelve month low of $297.38 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $16.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $422.60. 22,329,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,270,560. The company has a 50 day moving average of $545.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $658.52. The firm has a market cap of $699.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Sandisk (SNDK)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

SNDK stock traded up $11.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 97,928,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,669,336. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $96.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 5.66. Sandisk has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $294.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

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