QuantumScape, Energizer, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Lithium stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies involved in exploring for, mining, processing, or producing lithium and lithium-related products. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to demand for lithium, especially from batteries and electric vehicles, but their prices can be volatile and depend on factors such as lithium prices, company performance, and supply conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

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QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS remained flat at $2.94 on Thursday. 16,533,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,266,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.83. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

Energizer (ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

NYSE ENR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. Energizer has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Shares of NYSE AMPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,583,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,634. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Amprius Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

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