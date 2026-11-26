Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Applied Materials, Phillips 66, Johnson Controls International, Flex, ASE Technology, and MKS are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce or assemble physical goods, such as cars, machinery, electronics, or chemicals. For investors, they offer exposure to manufacturing businesses, whose performance can be affected by consumer and industrial demand, input costs, and economic cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $342.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,705,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,521,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $418.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $275.08 and a fifty-two week high of $487.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT remained flat at $311.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,698,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,532. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $242.83 and a twelve month high of $739.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.05 and a 200 day moving average of $446.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34.

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Phillips 66 (PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.36. 3,155,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.28. The company has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.44. 4,085,840 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.57. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $160.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Flex (FLEX)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX remained flat at $67.23 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,917,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.80. Flex has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $166.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLEX

ASE Technology (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

ASX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,428,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,313,810. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $47.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASX

MKS (MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

NASDAQ:MKSI remained flat at $183.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,427,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,767. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. MKS has a 1 year low of $146.90 and a 1 year high of $447.62. The company's 50 day moving average price is $227.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKSI

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