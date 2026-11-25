Medtronic, Gilead Sciences, and Stryker are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in healthcare, such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical-device makers, and healthcare providers. Investors may buy them for exposure to the healthcare sector, but their performance can be affected by factors such as clinical-trial results, regulation, and changes in healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

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Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,086,748. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $106.33. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $116.88 and a 1-year high of $179.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Stryker (SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $8.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $332.21. The stock had a trading volume of 895,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stryker has a 1 year low of $267.00 and a 1 year high of $389.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.97. The company has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Further Reading

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