Gilead Sciences, Medtronic, Danaher, HCA Healthcare, and Stryker are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares in companies that develop, manufacture, or provide medical and healthcare-related products and services, such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotechnology, or healthcare services. Investors often group them as a sector, though their performance can be affected by factors like regulation, clinical-trial results, and healthcare demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

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Gilead Sciences (GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,040,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,408. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68. The firm has a market cap of $220.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $95.41. 4,558,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,859,546. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $106.20. The company's 50 day moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,382. The company's 50 day moving average price is $226.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.63. Danaher has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

NYSE HCA traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.97. 727,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,614. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $353.99 and a one year high of $556.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

Stryker (SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

SYK traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $334.27. 978,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,598. The stock's 50-day moving average is $299.23 and its 200 day moving average is $320.74. Stryker has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $389.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYK

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