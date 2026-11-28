Oklo, BWX Technologies, X-Energy, NuScale Power, and Centrus Energy are the five Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” are publicly traded shares of companies connected to nuclear energy, such as uranium miners, reactor manufacturers, nuclear-fuel suppliers, and utilities that operate nuclear power plants. Investors may buy them to gain exposure to the nuclear industry, but their performance can be affected by regulation, project costs, uranium prices, and public attitudes toward nuclear power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

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Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Oklo stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,450,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,685,481. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $115.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.57. 396,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BWX Technologies has a 1-year low of $108.17 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

X-Energy (XE)

X-energy is a leading designer of advanced nuclear reactor technology (commonly referred to as small modular reactors, “SMRs”) and manufacturer of advanced nuclear fuels. We believe these scalable, power generation technologies help satisfy historically unprecedented electricity demand growth, driven by the development of AI and associated data center infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ XE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,413,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,014. X-Energy has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a PE ratio of -21.87. The stock's 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $18.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XE

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.48. 11,471,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,633,978. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.42. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

NYSE LEU traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $85.43. The stock had a trading volume of 319,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,842. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Centrus Energy has a 1 year low of $75.91 and a 1 year high of $345.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

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