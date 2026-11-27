ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AltC Acquisition, POMDOCTOR, Inflection Point Acquisition, Ambarella, Uni-Fuels, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively low market values, or market capitalizations, compared with large-cap companies. The cutoff varies by market and index; investors may value small-cap stocks for their growth potential, but they can also be more volatile and less liquid. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get SQQQ alerts: Sign Up

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $3.65 on Friday, hitting $45.95. 41,156,747 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,802,750. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $90.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE:ALCC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,845,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.77. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

POMDOCTOR (POM)

Our mission is to provide effective prevention and treatment solutions to alleviate patients’ sufferings from illnesses. Our vision is to become the most trustworthy medical and healthcare services platform. We are a leading online medical services platform for chronic diseases in China, ranking sixth on China’s Internet hospital market measured by the number of contracted doctors in 2022, according to Frost & Sullivan.

Shares of POM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 48,669,278 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,058. POMDOCTOR has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $102.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on POM

Inflection Point Acquisition (IPAX)

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,757,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Inflection Point Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPAX

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,944,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,653. The company's fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $96.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Uni-Fuels (UFG)

We are a service provider of marine fuels solutions headquartered in Singapore. We market, resell and broker marine fuels products such as very low sulfur fuel oil (“VLSFO”), high sulfur fuel oil (“HSFO”), and marine gas oil (“MGO”). We offer these products to shipping companies and marine fuels suppliers worldwide in-port and offshore.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFG traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,979,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,652. Uni-Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UFG

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (IPXX)

NASDAQ:IPXX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,540,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,821. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IPXX

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in Fall 2026 AI spending is reshaping the market, and the opportunity extends far beyond the biggest chipmakers. Discover 10 stocks set to benefit from powerful trends in AI infrastructure, cloud computing, energy, capital returns, and consumer growth this fall. Get This Free Report