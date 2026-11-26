ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Ambarella, AltC Acquisition, Brand Engagement Network, Cleanspark, Strive, and NeuroSense Therapeutics are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small total market values, though the exact market-cap range varies by index or market convention. Investors may value them for their potential to grow quickly, but they can be more volatile and less liquid than stocks of larger companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

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ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ remained flat at $49.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 91,581,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,867,762. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $90.71. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

NASDAQ:AMBA remained flat at $35.68 during midday trading on Thursday. 14,747,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,161. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.36. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $96.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

AltC Acquisition stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.47. 11,845,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Brand Engagement Network (BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities.

Brand Engagement Network stock remained flat at $8.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,140,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,948. The firm's 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.61. Brand Engagement Network has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $86.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BNAI

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of Cleanspark stock remained flat at $5.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 33,293,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,271,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Cleanspark has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Strive (ASST)

Asset Entities Inc., a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASST remained flat at $14.95 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,150,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,007. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 13.32. Strive has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $32.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASST

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

NASDAQ:NRSN remained flat at $1.76 on Thursday. 82,567,714 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NRSN

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