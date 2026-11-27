NVIDIA, Micron Technology, and Advanced Micro Devices are the three Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies that develop or sell technology products and services, such as software, semiconductors, computers, and online platforms. Investors often group them by industry, though classifications can vary, and their prices may be influenced by rapid innovation and changing demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $149.59. 180,586,083 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,884,922. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $203.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.78. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $124.50 and a 12 month high of $243.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $43.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $644.81. 26,490,265 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,142,957. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $895.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.36. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $16.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.25. 22,118,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,026,574. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.58. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $188.22 and a 12-month high of $658.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $699.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report