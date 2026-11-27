Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Custom Truck One Source, Concrete Pumping, and Avalon are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle, or dispose of waste. Investors may view them as part of the environmental services sector, with company performance influenced by factors such as service demand, operating costs, regulations, and recycling markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

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Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE WM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.39. 976,957 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,690. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. Waste Management has a one year low of $200.57 and a one year high of $249.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.58 and a 200-day moving average of $226.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

GFL traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 886,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,893. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. 226,045 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,464. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock's 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 42,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.70 million, a P/E ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $12.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBCP

Avalon (AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

AWX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.61. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $2.89. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWX

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