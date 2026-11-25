Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Custom Truck One Source, Concrete Pumping, and Avalon are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, recycle, treat, or dispose of waste. Investors may view them as part of the environmental services sector, with business performance influenced by factors such as waste volumes, recycling markets, regulation, and operating costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

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Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

WM traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $200.57 and a 12-month high of $249.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.38.

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GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,456. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Shares of CTOS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 222,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

NASDAQ BBCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 28,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $470.22 million, a PE ratio of 58.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBCP

Avalon (AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

Shares of NYSE:AWX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWX

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