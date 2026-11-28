Hasbro, Toyota Motor, and Mattel are the three Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” usually refers to shares of publicly traded companies that make or sell toys, such as toy manufacturers and retailers. It’s an industry label, not a special type of stock, so these shares carry the same kinds of risks as other investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

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Hasbro (HAS)

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Shares of HAS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $110.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,686. The company's 50 day moving average price is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $124.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Toyota Motor (TM)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.01. 225,147 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,185. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $198.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.31. The company has a market cap of $280.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $166.10 and a twelve month high of $248.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TM

Mattel (MAT)

Mattel, Inc., a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,276. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Mattel has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAT

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