Waste Management, GFL Environmental, Custom Truck One Source, Concrete Pumping, and Avalon are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, treat, recycle, or dispose of waste. Investors may view them as exposure to essential services, though returns can be affected by regulation, operating costs, commodity prices, and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

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Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

NYSE WM traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $246.49. 977,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,134. The company has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.25 and a 200-day moving average of $226.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $200.57 and a 12 month high of $249.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

GFL stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. 886,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,527. The firm's 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Custom Truck One Source stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 226,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Shares of BBCP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,876. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBCP

Avalon (AWX)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

AWX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. 2,603 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,639. The company has a market cap of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $2.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWX

Further Reading

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