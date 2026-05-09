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Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - May 9th

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Amprius Technologies logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights Amprius Technologies, Critical Metals, and QuantumScape as the three lithium stocks to watch, based on recent trading activity and volume.
  • Amprius Technologies (AMPX) focuses on ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility uses, especially aviation-related applications such as drones and high-altitude platforms.
  • Critical Metals (CRML) and QuantumScape (QS) represent different parts of the lithium value chain: Critical Metals is involved in lithium mining and project development, while QuantumScape is developing solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles.
  • Five stocks we like better than Amprius Technologies.

Amprius Technologies, Critical Metals, and QuantumScape are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the mining, processing, refining, or production of lithium, a key metal used in batteries for electric vehicles, smartphones, and energy storage. For stock market investors, the term usually refers to companies whose performance is closely tied to demand for lithium and trends in the battery and clean energy industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QS

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Amprius Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Amprius Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amprius Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Amprius Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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