Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $416.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $453.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $656.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. Littelfuse's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total transaction of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock valued at $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,874 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $751,141,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock worth $259,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 980,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $247,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,203 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,966 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $154,273,000 after purchasing an additional 225,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Littelfuse by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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