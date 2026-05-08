LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LivaNova traded as high as $71.97 and last traded at $70.9340, with a volume of 103482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.22.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in LivaNova by 4.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 4.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 10.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 168,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 19.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $130,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.0%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.05 million. LivaNova had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures products and therapies for the cardiac surgery and neuromodulation markets. Headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and Houston, Texas, LivaNova serves hospitals, clinics and healthcare providers in more than 100 countries. The company's primary focus lies in advancing patient care through innovations in heart–lung bypass, cardiac preservation, circulatory support and neurostimulation therapies.

The Cardiac Surgery business unit offers a comprehensive portfolio of products used in cardiopulmonary bypass procedures, including oxygenators, heart–lung machines, arterial filters, cannulae and sutureless heart valves.

Further Reading

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